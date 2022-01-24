Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 25262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

