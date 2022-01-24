Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 25262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
