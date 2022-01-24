Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of LGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,702. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

