LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $15.03 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $132,039.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

