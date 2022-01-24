Lead Wallet 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,364.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $40,364.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.