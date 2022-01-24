Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a P/E ratio of 58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

