Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $148.30

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 148.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 4427687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.18).

LTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($341,131.97).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.