LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.50

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.30.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.