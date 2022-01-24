LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.99

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 4837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

