Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.84% of Leslie’s worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

