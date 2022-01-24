LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 720,338 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 9,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 299,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LG Display by 3,045.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LG Display by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

