LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $96,932.55 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014493 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars.

