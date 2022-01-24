Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $140.32 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

