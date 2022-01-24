LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.66. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767 over the last ninety days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.