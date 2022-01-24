Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.70

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.70 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 109107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.81.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

