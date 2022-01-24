Limelight Networks, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

