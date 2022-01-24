Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

