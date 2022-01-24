Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.