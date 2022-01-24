Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

