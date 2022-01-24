Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE LIN opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85. Linde has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

