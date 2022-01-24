Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE LIN opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85. Linde has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Featured Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.