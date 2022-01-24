Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.89

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 549392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

