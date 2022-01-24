LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $4,344.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

