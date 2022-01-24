Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$54.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.36% from the company’s current price.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of TSE LAC traded down C$2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$31.33. 1,042,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,900. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.94.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.