Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.40. Livent shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 127,368 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Livent by 42.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Livent by 200.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
