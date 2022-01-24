Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.40. Livent shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 127,368 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Livent by 42.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Livent by 200.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

