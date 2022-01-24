Lobstex Price Tops $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $941,915.07 and $311,511.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 22,993,464 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.