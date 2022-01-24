LOCGame Trading Down 40.3% Over Last Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $524,897.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

