Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

