Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

