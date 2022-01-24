Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $54.23 million and $5.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

