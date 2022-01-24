Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Tops $21.53 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $2,176.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

