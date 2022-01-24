Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.