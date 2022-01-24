LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 215,664 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.