Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,899 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Lumen Technologies worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. 144,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,273. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

