Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

