Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.87 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 73465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

LUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.