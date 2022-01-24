Lympo Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $145,084.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

