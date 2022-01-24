Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,499.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 60.4% lower against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $68,720.81 and $1,499.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.22 or 0.06545563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006495 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

