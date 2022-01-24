Lyrical Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,152 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.02% of SYNNEX worth $102,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 45.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

