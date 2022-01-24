Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $113.81 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,306 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.10% of CommScope worth $113,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

