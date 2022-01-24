Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 378,688 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378,688 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.56% of O-I Glass worth $79,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

