Lyrical Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192,700 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.66% of Air Lease worth $119,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 788.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

