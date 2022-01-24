M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE MDC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

