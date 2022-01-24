MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.