Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 62,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

