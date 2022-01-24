Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $163.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.96 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

