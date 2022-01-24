Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.31

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $408.95 million during the quarter.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

