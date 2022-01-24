Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $207.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 208.04 ($2.84), with a volume of 78435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($3.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

