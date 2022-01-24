Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.19

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 40302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

