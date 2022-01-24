Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $60.47. 7,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 141,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

