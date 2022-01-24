MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $952.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MannKind by 49.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in MannKind by 20.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

