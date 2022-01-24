MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 139,894 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $952.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

