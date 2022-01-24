MAP Protocol Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $22.25 million and $888,698.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

